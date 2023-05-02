Watch: Fans shout 'Kohli, Kohli' when Naveen receives award after duo's heated altercation in LSG-RCB tie
Story highlights
IPL 2023: Fans shout 'Kohli, Kohli' when Afghanistan pacer Naveen-ul-Haq received an award after the duo's heated altercation in the LSG-RCB tie on Monday evening (May 01).
IPL 2023: Fans shout 'Kohli, Kohli' when Afghanistan pacer Naveen-ul-Haq received an award after the duo's heated altercation in the LSG-RCB tie on Monday evening (May 01).
Virat Kohli-starrer Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) locked horns with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in match 43 of the IPL 2023 edition on Monday evening (May 01) in Lucknow. In a low-scoring encounter, LSG fell short by 18 runs in pursuit of 127 as the RCB bowlers wreaked havoc on a surface tough for batting. After the game, there was a heated exchange between Kohli and LSG pacer Naveen-ul-Haq. The Afghanistan speedster and former Indian captain had a war of words when the former was batting towards the end of LSG's run-chase.
After the game, Kohli and Naveen once again came face-to-face during the post-match handshake between both sides. Later on, Kohli and LSG skipper KL Rahul were seen having a chat when Naveen crossed by and the duo once again exchanged some words. During the presentation ceremony, Naveen won an award and while he went to receive it, fans shouted 'Kohli, Kohli'. The video has gone viral in no time:
Crowd chanting KOHLI KOHLI— Rocky Bhai ʸᵃˢʰ¹⁹ (@yasbas131) May 1, 2023
When Naveen-ul-haq was getting the award
King🤙😎🔥#ViratKohli #Kohli #Rcb #LSGvsRCB pic.twitter.com/o9JMYXHftn
Also Read: Virat Kohli shares cryptic post following heated exchange with Gautam Gambhir after LSG-RCB tie
After Kohli and Naveen's heated exchange, even LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir got involved in an ugly spat with the RCB star. As a result, both Kohli and Gambhir were handed a 100% penalty on their respective match fee, for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct.
Post RCB's 18-run win over LSG, Bengaluru entered the top-five with ten points from nine games. Meanwhile, LSG are in the third position and next face Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at home on Wednesday afternoon (May 03).