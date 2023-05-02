Watch: Fans shout 'Kohli, Kohli' when Naveen receives award after duo's heated altercation in LSG-RCB tie

Virat Kohli-starrer Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) locked horns with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in match 43 of the IPL 2023 edition on Monday evening (May 01) in Lucknow. In a low-scoring encounter, LSG fell short by 18 runs in pursuit of 127 as the RCB bowlers wreaked havoc on a surface tough for batting. After the game, there was a heated exchange between Kohli and LSG pacer Naveen-ul-Haq. The Afghanistan speedster and former Indian captain had a war of words when the former was batting towards the end of LSG's run-chase.

After Kohli and Naveen's heated exchange, even LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir got involved in an ugly spat with the RCB star. As a result, both Kohli and Gambhir were handed a 100% penalty on their respective match fee, for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct.