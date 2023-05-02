Virat Kohli shares cryptic post following heated exchange with Gautam Gambhir after LSG-RCB tie

Match 43 of the IPL 2023 edition saw the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) host the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Lucknow. In a low-scoring encounter, emotions were high on display from players from both the camp as the RCB franchise defeated Lucknow by 18 runs in defence of 126 for 9. LSG only managed 108 in 19.5 overs as their run-chase was dented with skipper KL Rahul getting injured in the first half. After the game, Kohli had a heated exchange with Lucknow pacer Naveen-ul-Haq and LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir as it made heads turn at the Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.

There were some words exchanged between Naveen and Kohli towards the end of LSG's run-chase. The duo had a heated altercation after the game as well, during the customary handshake between both teams. Soon after, LSG opener Kyle Mayers had a chat with Kohli when Gambhir interrupted and took his team member away. After that, the former Indian opener aggressively marched towards Kohli. While Kohli seemed to be trying to pacify with his former Indian teammate with his hand on Gambhir's shoulder, but the chat soon turned hostile. Eventually, veteran spinner Amit Mishra, and Rahul, stepped in to separate them from each other. Everything after handshake here:

Entertainment into 100#RCBVSLSG #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/8SxxSKRByn — aqqu who (@aq30__) May 1, 2023 × Also Read: IPL 2023: Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir get into heated argument after RCB beat LSG - WATCH

On Tuesday (May 02), Kohli took to his official Instagram account to share a cryptic message on his story. The caption read, "Everything we hear is an opinion, not a fact. Everything we see is a perspective, not the truth."

It is to be noted that Kohli and Gambhir had a heated exchange during IPL 2013 game between RCB and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Bengaluru.

After the encounter, Kohli was heard saying in a video, shared on RCB's official Twitter handle, "If you can give it, you gotta take it, otherwise don’t give it." LSG v RCB, Game Day Dressing Room Reactions



King Kohli reacts to the win, Faf explains the crucial partnership and how Virat’s aggression helps the team, Karn and Hazlewood talk about their performances, before the team sang the victory song. Watch Game Day for more…#PlayBold pic.twitter.com/Jr0kCzYoIa — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) May 2, 2023 × It is to be noted that during the earlier face-off between both sides, LSG edged past RCB by one wicket in a high-scoring thriller in Bengaluru and Gambhir silenced the crowd with a finger-on-the-lip gesture which went viral in no time. Thus, Kohli's RCB gave it back in a way during their reverse clash in Lucknow.