Wasim Jaffer bats for Tilak Varma instead of Suryakumar Yadav in India's ODI World Cup squad

The deadline to announce initial squad for the upcoming ICC ODI World Cup is September 5 and former India opener Wasim Jaffer thinks that Tilak Varma should get a nod ahead of Suryakumar Yadav. India will play against Nepal in Asia Cup 2023 on on Monday, September 4 ahead of the squad announcement. Both Varma and Yadav were not part of India's Asia Cup opener against Pakistan.

"I will probably take out Prasidh Krishna and it would be a tough choice between Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav. I'll pick Tilak Varma even though he has not played ODI cricket at all for India. But looking at how he bats and plays his cricket, I think he is more suited to one-day cricket. Suryakumar does have a lot of promise and he has not cracked the code of ODI cricket despite getting a lot of opportunities," Jaffer said while talking to ESPNcricinfo.

Jaffer, however, added that the only concern India team has is about Jasprit Bumrah's ability to bowl 10 overs - something which he hasn't done since coming back to the team post back injury. During the match against Pakistan, India couldn't bowl as rain didn't let the second innings take place.

"Only concern was Jasprit Bumrah if he could bowl 10 overs, which we did not get to see. But I am hoping he is alright, because he played well in Ireland. KL Rahul has not played yet, but I am hoping once he passes the fitness test, he will be fine. Whether he gets to play or not we will see," Jaffer said.

As for the Nepal game, Jaffer said there's won't be many changes in the XI from the team which played against Pakistan. Jasprit Bumrah, however, won't be available for the game as he travels home for the birth of his first child. The pacer is expected to be back for the next round though.

