Virat Kohli proud of Team India's 'character', defends playing XI despite rising outside 'noise'

Skipper Virat Kohli praised the team's "character" after India registered a thumping victory by 157 runs on Monday (September 6) against England in the fourth Test at The Oval to take an unassailable 2-1 lead in the five-match series.

England were chasing a record victory target of 368 and made a promising start (Rory Burns (50) & Haseeb Hameed (63)) but suffered a spectacular batting collapse after the lunch break on the final day.

While speaking during the post-match presentation, Virat said, "I think the best thing about both the games has been the character the team has showed. We are not looking to survive in this game, we are here to win. Really proud of the character the team has showed."

Spinner Ravindra Jadeja and fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah both struck twice in a spectacular collapse that saw the hosts lose four wickets for six runs in 36 balls.

Paceman Umesh Yadav, who took 3-60, cleaned up the tail and ended the match when James Anderson was caught behind.

Talking about the playing conditions, Virat said, "The conditions were hot and we knew were in with an opportunity when Jadeja was bowling in the rough. The bowlers were good with the reverse swing today."

"We believed we could get all 10 wickets, we had the belief. As soon as the ball started revering, Bumrah said give me the ball. He bowled that spell and swung the game in our favour with those two huge wickets. I think you pointed his performance," he added.

In the second innings, Indian opener Rohit Sharma made 127, his first overseas Test hundred as the tourists piled up 466 in their second innings, having conceded a first-innings lead of 99.

Virat praised Rohit's batting and also gave the due credit to Shardul Thakur, who contributed some crucial runs, he said, "Rohit's innings was fantastic. What Shardul has done in this game stands out. His two fifties deflated the opposition. I think he batted well in both the innings."

On being asked about the playing XI of team India, especially the much-debated snub of a second spinner (Ravichandran Ashwin), Virat said, "We never go towards analysis, statistics and numbers. We know what we need to focus on and we take a collective decision as a group. We take a call on what feels best and we believe we can win Tests with it. Whatever the noise on the outside, it doesn't bother us."

Virat also mentioned head coach Ravi Shastri, who is tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the fifth and final Test at Manchester. He said, "It's unfortunate they are not here. Everyone is happy with the win. It gives us more motivation to win the next Test. We have the belief, we are just looking forward to the opportunities. The fans have been amazing as well."

Shastri, along with other members of the support staff have reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 in RT-PCR tests as well, which was done on Sunday (September 5). Apart from Shastri, bowling coach Bharat Arun and fielding coach R Sridhar have also returned positive PCR tests.