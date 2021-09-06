INDvsENG: Jasprit Bumrah breaks Kapil Dev's record to become quickest Indian fast bowler to get 100 Test wickets

On the fifth day of the fourth Test against England at the Oval, Jasprit Bumrah became the fastest Indian fast bowler to reach 100 Test wickets.

With the wicket of Ollie Pope, Bumrah has achieved the 100-wicket mark.

Bumrah, who debuted three years ago, beat out Kapil Dev (25 Tests), Mohammed Shami (29 Tests), and Irfan Pathan (29 Tests) to become the fastest Indian seamer to achieve the accomplishment, doing it in his 24th Test.

Among all Indian bowlers, the 27-year-old is the eighth fastest.

On Day 5, Bumrah took the wicket of Ollie Pope in the second session, becoming the 23rd Indian bowler to reach the century mark in Tests.



Along with Ravindra Jadeja, he is the joint eighth-fastest Indian to reach a century of wickets, having done it in their 24th Test match.

Bumrah has a bowling average of 22.45, which is the best among Indian bowlers who have taken their first 100 Test wickets.

Ravichandran Ashwin is the next greatest, with an average of 24.56 when he took his 100th Test wicket.

Bumrah, who came into this Test with 97 wickets, gave India a fighting chance in the fourth Test by taking two early wickets in the first innings.

After pitching, he bowled one with extra bounce and inward movement, which Burns pulled back to his stumps.

(With inputs from agencies)