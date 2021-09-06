India defeat England by 157 runs in fourth Test at The Oval, take 2-1 lead in series

Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah sparked a spectacular England collapse as Virat Kohli-led India registered a marvellous victory in the fourth Test by 157 runs at The Oval on Monday (September 6).

India now leads the five-match series by 2-1.

Chasing a mammoth target of 368, the hosts fell short despite making a strong start with a century opening partnership by Rory Burns (50) and Haseeb Hameed (63) as they were restricted by a disciplined and superb bowling attack.

Burns took two runs off Thakur to bring up his 50 but the seamer angled the next ball in and the opener could only edge it behind.

Left-arm spinner Jadeja started the rapid decline when he bowled Haseeb Hameed for 63 with a fine delivery.

Ollie Pope, who made 81 in the first innings, was then bowled for two by Bumrah that gave the fast bowler his 100th Test wicket.

Bumrah then took his second wicket in five deliveries when a brilliant yorker clean bowled Jonny Bairstow for a duck.

Moeen Ali was powerless to prevent further collapse, the all-rounder also falling for nought when he deflected a Jadeja delivery that turned and bounced out of the rough straight to short leg.

The fifth and final Test is scheduled to start on September 10 in Manchester.

Brief scores

India 1st Innings 191 (S Thakur 57, V Kohli 50; C Woakes 4-55, O Robinson 3-38)

England 1st innings 290 (O Pope 81, C Woakes 50; U Yadav 3-76)

India 2nd Innings 466 (R Sharma 127, C Pujara 61, S Thakur 60, R Pant 50; C Woakes 3-83)

England 2nd Innings (H Hameed 63, R Burns 50; U Yadav 3-60)

Result: India won by 157 runs