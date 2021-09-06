With this record, Ravindra Jadeja joins the league of Kumble, Bedi and Chandrasekhar

On the fifth day of the fourth Test against England at the Oval, Ravindra Jadeja pulled up two crucial wickets soon after the lunch break.

With a fantastic delivery that pitched on the rough outside leg and spun enough to cut his off-stump as the batsman offered no shot, he clean bowled Haseeb Hameed.

With that, Jadeja reached a significant milestone, as he became the first Indian to take 50 Test wickets against England.

He became the sixth Indian spinner to do so, joining BS Chandrasekhar, Anil Kumble, R Ashwin, Bishan Bedi, and Vinoo Mankad.

With 95 wickets versus England, Chandrasekhar is in first place, followed by Kumble (92), Ashwin (88), Bedi (85) and Mankad (85). (54).

Harbhajan Singh, the experienced Indian off-spinner, is surprisingly absent from the list.

In addition, with Hameed's wicket, Jadeja became only the fourth Indian player to score 500 runs and take 50 wickets in Tests against England.

Ashwin, Kapil Dev, and Mankad were the previous five Indian cricketers to achieve this feat.

In his career versus England, Ashwin has 970 runs and 88 wickets, Kapil has 1355 runs and 85 wickets, and Mankad has 672 runs and 54 wickets.

(With inputs from agencies)