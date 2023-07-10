Virat Kohli can be an option for Test captaincy if India look beyond Rohit Sharma: Former chief selector

Ahead of India's upcoming two-match Test series versus West Indies in the Caribbean island, former BCCI chief selector MSK Prasad feels Virat Kohli can be a Test captaincy option if the selectors are thinking to move beyond Rohit Sharma. After Kohli resigned as the red-ball captain in early 2022, Rohit became the full-time skipper.

Since Rohit took over, India whitewashed Sri Lanka at home and won the 2022/23 Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2-1 versus Australia at home before the Baggy Greens defeated them in the WTC final last month at The Oval, London. After the WTC summit clash, many raised fingers at Rohit's captaincy in the format. Ahead of the WI tour, there were talks of Rohit being removed as the Test captain. However, he retained the post whereas Ajinkya Rahane - who made a comeback in the WTC finale after more than a year - regained the vice-captaincy post.

Thus, Prasad feels if the selectors are not convinced with Rohit as the Test captain, they can ask Kohli to take over once again. It is to be noted that Kohli is India's most successful Test skipper, with 40 wins in 68 games. The ex-chief selector cited Rahane's example and stated that if the Mumbaikar can come back and be reappointed as the vice-captain, why can't Kohli lead India as well? 'When Ajinkya Rahane can become the vice-captain, then why not Virat Kohli?' Speaking to Khel Now, Prasad said, "Why not Virat Kohli? When Ajinkya Rahane can come back and become the vice-captain, then why not Virat Kohli? I don’t know what the mindset of Virat is on captaincy. In case selectors are thinking beyond Rohit, I don’t know whether they are thinking but if they are thinking beyond Rohit, then I think Virat can also be an option."

Prasad also spoke about the other prospects who can take over from Rohit. Among the younger lot, Rishabh Pant is a potential candidate but he is out of action following his horrific car accident in December 2022. Speaking about Pant, Prasad pointed out that while he can be an option, the keeper-batter first needs to return and resume from where he left off before being given additional responsibilities.

Prasad added, "Let him come back. See what Rishabh Pant has done no other wicketkeeper-batsman in the history of Indian Cricket has done. Because no wicketkeeper has got runs and centuries in Australia South Africa and England in the Indian Cricket history. Let him come back, let him start getting back on the field."

Pant has 2,271 runs in 33 Tests, along with five centuries, along with 133 dismissals.

