Updated IPL 2022 points table after Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad clash

Rajasthan Royals (RR) thrashed Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 61 runs in their opening game of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2022 season to get their campaign off to a winning start. The Royals produced a sensational batting effort as they posted a huge total of 210 runs on the board, batting first at the MCA Stadium in Pune before restricting SRH on 149/7 to clinch a comfortable win.

SRH skipper Kane Williamson had won the toss and opted to bowl first, a decision which backfired immensely as Sanju Samson & Co. took the SRH bowling attack to the cleaners. After a brilliant opening stand of 58 runs between openers Jos Buttler (35) and Yashasvi Jaiswal, skipper Samson took charge and played some sensations shots across the ground.

Samson looked unstoppable as he notched up a quickfire 55 off 27 balls laced with three fours and five sixes. Devdutt Paddikal (41) and Shimron Hetmyer (32) also played crucial cameos as RR didn't take the foot off the peddle and went on to post a big total.

Trent Boult and Prasidh Krishna were the picks of the bowlers for RR as the duo combined to run through the SRH top-order. Both Boult and Krishna picked up a couple of wickets apiece while leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal bagged a three-wicket haul to ensure SRH never had a chance in the run-chase.

With the win, Rajasthan Royals moved to the top of the IPL 2022 points table with two points and a net run rate of 3.050 after the comprehensive win in the first game. RR are followed by Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings at the second and third spot respectively.

Sunrisers Hyderabad are currently at the bottom of the points table after losing their opener against Rajasthan Royals and will be looking to bounce back to winning ways when they face Lucknow Super Giants in their next game on Monday (April 04).