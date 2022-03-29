'Horrible decision': 3rd umpire slammed after Kane Williamson's controversial dismissal against RR in IPL 2022

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) got off to the worst possible start in their run-chase against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in match number five of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 on Tuesday (March 29). SRH lost their skipper Kane Williamson cheaply on just 2 off 7 balls in the second over after a controversial decision from the third umpire.

After Rajasthan Royals posted a huge total of 210 runs on the board riding on brilliant knocks from their captain Sanju Samson (55), Devdutt Padikkal (41) and Shimron Hetmyer (31), SRH were looking to get off to a flyer in the run-chase. However, SRH were left reeling on 9/3 inside 4 overs in the Powerplay after losing three wickets in quick succession.

Indian pacer Prasidh Krishna drew the first blood for RR in the second over when he managed to get a nick off Williamson's bat which flew straight towards RR wicket-keeper Samson. Samson failed to pluck the catch as the ball slipped out of his gloves before being caught by Padikkal at slips.

However, the on-field umpires referred to the third umpire to review the catch and the replays clearly showed that the ball had touched the ground before going into Padiikkal's hands. But to everyone's shock, the third umpire gave the decision in the bowling team's favour as Williamson was asked to head back to the pavilion.

The third umpire's decision left many irked on social media as fans lashed out at the third umpire terming the decision a 'horrible' one. Check out some of the reactions -

Kane Williamson was not out you stupid idiot third umpire

Are you blind or got paid for it #SRHvsRR

I am a die hard @rajasthanroyals fan but this is not out. And happens to the most fair player on the earth which is Kane Williamson. Unfair. Don't want to win this way #SRHvRR #IPL #Ipl2022

After losing Williamson cheaply, Rahul Tripathi and Nicholas Pooran were both dismissed on duck as SRH were pushed out of the game by RR pacers. Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal then picked up the wickets of Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad and Romarios Shepherd to pile more misery on the Williamson-led side.

RR on their way to register a comfortable victory in their opening game of the tournament and get off to a winning start this season.