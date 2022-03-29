KL Rahul joint-most expensive player in IPL but his mother wants LSG skipper to finish his degree

KL Rahul is one of the most successful cricketers going around and is currently at the peak of his prowess. He is the vice-captain of the Indian team across formats and is seen as one of the potential captaincy candidates for the future. Rahul is also the joint-most expensive player in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 and is leading the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) franchise.

Despite him being pretty successful in his cricketing career so far, Rahul's mother wants the Lucknow Super Giants skipper to sit for his pending exams and complete his degree. Rahul recently revealed that his mother asked him to finish his pending papers during the lockdown in 2020 when all cricket was suspended.

Rahul appeared on hot Gaurav Kapoor's show Breakfast with Champions where he revealed how he still faces the stick from his mother for not having a degree. He said his parents were the happiest when the stylish right-hand batter had got a job in the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

“My mother still gives me s**t for not having a degree. Even during the lockdown, she said – ‘why don’t you finish your 30 papers? Why don’t you sit down and write it and get a degree’”, Rahul told Kapoor on Breakfast With Champions.

“The happiest they’ve been is when I got an RBI job. Got a central government job, so they were happy. I had played four years for India already but that didn’t make them happy. This was like, yes now you’ll be stable,” he said.

Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants off to a spoor start in IPL 2022:

Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants, who are into their debut campaign in the Indian Premier League, lost their opening game against fellow debutants Gujarat Lions at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday. Rahul was dismissed on a duck as LSG suffered a top-order collapse before fifties from young Ayush Badoni and Deepak Hoods helped them post a fighting total of 158 runs on the board.

Lucknow Super Giants bowlers did well to pick up early wickets and put Gujarat Titans in trouble during the run-chase. However, brilliant cameos from David Miller and Rahul Tewatia helped Gujarat Titans get over the line with two balls to spare and bag their first win of the tournament.