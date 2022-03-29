KL Rahul brutally trolled for 'felt like a win' tweet after Lucknow's loss against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2022

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) got off to a losing start in their debut Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign as they suffered a five-wicket defeat against Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday. Lucknow Super Giants failed to defend a total of 158 runs despite being in control midway through GT's run-chase.

Lucknow Super Giants got off to a poor start after being asked to bat first as their top order collapsed inside the Powerplay. Deepak Hooda and young Ayush Badoni slammed half-centuries apiece to lift the team from 29/4 in the fifth over to a fighting total of 158/6 in 20 overs.

Sri Lankan pacer Dushmantha Chameera bowled a brilliant spell in the Powerplay to send Gujarat Titans opener Shubman Gill and all-rounder Vijay Shankar packing in quick succession to get his team off to a great start. Skipper Hardik Pandya and Matthew Wade then steadied the ship for GT before the side lost wickets in quick succession once again to find themselves in trouble.

However, Rahul Tewatia, David Miller and Abhinav Manohar played crucial cameos to take the team home and hand Lucknow Super Giants their first loss of the season. LSG skipper Rahul was brutally trolled following the conclusion of the game for his tweet on the game.

“This one felt like a win because of the way we fought. Proud,” KL Rahul said in his tweet. His words left a section of fans surprised as they brutally trolled the star batter.

Check out some of the reactions:

That way, Punjab has won most number of IPL titles https://t.co/Kze5THaQpl — Sanat Prabhu (@TheCovertIndian) March 29, 2022 ×

"Felt like a win" after bottling a game where opponent needed 68 off 30 balls. Unreal. https://t.co/zxZn5DYem6 — Jaideep Verma (@JaideepVerma17) March 29, 2022 ×

Felt like a soldier cause I played PUBG. https://t.co/pjPgkfFnQs — Binal (@binalvora12) March 29, 2022 ×

Felt like an IAS officer because of the way i wrote UPSC exam — Neeche Se Topper (@NeecheSeTopper) March 29, 2022 ×

Though Lucknow lost their opening game against Gujarat Titans, there were a lot of positives for the debutants to take from the game as the likes of Hood and Badoni impressed with the bat and Chammera bowled well with the new ball. Lucknow Super Giants will take on Chennai Super Kings in their next game on Thursday (March 31).