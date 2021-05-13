Team India to enter bio-bubble on May 19 in Mumbai ahead of England tour

Ahead of the much-awaited England tour, where Team India will not only play the final of the ICC World Test Championship but also a five-match Test series against England, the Indian players have been asked to enter the bio-secure bubble on May 19 in Mumbai.

The Indian players, part of the three-and-a-half-month-long tour to the UK, have been asked to regroup in Mumbai on May 19 and enter a 10-day quarantine period.

“Yes, those travelling to England are entering the bio-bubble on May 19 after regrouping in Mumbai. After completing the hard quarantine (confined to hotel rooms) in Mumbai, the team will depart for the UK on June 2,” a source close to the Indian team told WION.

The BCCI wanted to complete a quarantine period to avoid any positive COVID-19 cases in the United Kingdom. The Indian board is also in talks with the England Cricket Board (ECB) to reduce the 10-day soft quarantine (training allowed) as it will be a bubble-to-bubble movement. However, it remains to be seen whether there will be any concession in this regard for the Indian contingent.

Earlier, the BCCI had announced a 24-member squad including four standby players for the long season in the UK, which is scheduled to conclude on September 14 following the grueling five-match Test series against Joe Root-led England.

Out of those 24, KL Rahul and Wriddhiman Saha would have to undergo a fitness test while Prasidh Krishna, who tested positive for COVID-19 a few days back, will have to return negative to be eligible to travel.

Whereas the squad for the Indian women's team is likely to be announced on Friday. India women play three WODIs as many T20Is and one-off Test against England starting June 16.

India Squad for WTC final vs New Zealand, and five-match Test Series vs England

India’s squad: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul (subject to fitness clearance), Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper; subject to fitness clearance).

Standby players: Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Arzan Nagwaswalla