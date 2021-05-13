'They weren't going to Gabba': Australia skipper Tim Paine says Team India good at 'creating sideshows'

Australia Test captain Tim Paine has taken a sly dig at India as he said that the Men in Blue are good at distracting opponents with things that “do not matter”. Paine’s comments come in the backdrop of India’s historic Test series win against Australia as they became the first team to defeat Australia in Australia on a back-to-back occasion in the longest format of the game.

Ahead of the final Test of the series, reports emerged that the Indian team was unwilling to travel to Brisbane in relation to the COVID-19 situation in the city and bio-secure bubble protocols and reportedly insisted the final Test to be played in Sydney – the host of the third Test.

However, India went to Brisbane and went on to win the Test and the series. Paine said the distractions created by the Indian team played a role in Australia losing focus ahead of the series decider.

"Part of the challenge of playing against India is they're very good at niggling you and trying to distract you with stuff that doesn't really matter and there were times in that series where we fell for that," Paine told news.com.au.

"The classic example was when they said they weren't going to the Gabba so we didn't know where we were going. They're very good at creating these sideshows and we took our eye off the ball."

While India’s previous tour of Australia was epic in many ways, the 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar trophy win was sweeter for the players and fans given the number of injuries in the first-team. With the likes of Virat Kohli unavailable and many key players like Mohammed Shami, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah among others injured, India put a commendable show to seal a Test series for ages.