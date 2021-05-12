Rahul Dravid picked 'Australian brains' to build India's solid domestic structure: Greg Chappell

Former Australia captain Greg Chappell has said that Rahul Dravid picked the Aussie brains to build a solid domestic structure in India while recognising how India and England have surpassed Australia in terms of providing a platform for young talent.

Chappell further said that Australia have now lost their position as the best in identifying talent and nurturing them for the biggest of stages.

"I am seeing a bunch of young players with great potential who are in limbo. That's unacceptable. We cannot afford to lose one player. India have got their act together and that's largely because (India's academy chief and former Test captain) Rahul Dravid has picked our brains, seen what we're doing and replicated it in India and with their much larger population base," cricket.com.au quoted Chappell as saying.

"I think we've already lost our position as the best at identifying talent and bringing it through. I think England are doing it better than us now and India are doing it better than us," he added.

Chappell further cited how India defeated Australia earlier in the year despite having numerous first-team players injured. The former Aussie skipper, who also coached the Indian team in the mid-2000s, further said that the players coming from India A set-up are hardened international cricketers who have played in all sorts of conditions.

"When you look at the Indian team that played in the Brisbane Test that had three or four fresh players, and everyone said, 'This is India's second XI' - those guys had played (extensively) for India A," said Chappell.

"And in all sorts of different conditions, not just in India. So when they get picked, they're not tyros at all, they're quite hardened international cricketers. We picked Will Pucovski out of Shield cricket. Will has hardly had a game outside Australia. That's the difference," he added.

Chappell further said a draft system could be a way of ensuring young players continue to get regular games.

"We can't afford for the bigger states to warehouse kids just because they might need them at some stage. I think that's dangerous. If we were designing a structure from scratch now, we wouldn't design it the way we have got it. I think New South Wales could possibly have a second team," said Chappell.

"We need to disperse the talent a little bit more evenly, rather than having good talent sitting on the sidelines in Victoria and New South Wales when they could be playing really well," he added.