'Siraj has overtaken all these guys': MSK Prasad impressed by Indian pacer

BCCI selected a 20-member squad of Team India for the World Test Championship finals and the England series. Several names like Mohammed Shami, Ravindra Jadeja and Hanuma Vihari returned to the squad after being injured. Former BCCI chief selector MSK Prasad feels that Mohammed Siraj has overtaken other pacers in a short span.

"Today, Siraj has overtaken all these guys, he's giving you wickets consistently on both Indian and Australian soil. So I am sure Siraj is far ahead now. Better to invest in them thinking about the future also, nothing better for a fast bowler than to bowl in English conditions," Prasad told SportsKeeda in an interview.

The young gun made his Test debut for Team India in the second match of the 2020/21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, where he picked up 2/40 and 3/37 in the two innings.

Siraj went on to get his maiden five-wicket haul in the third match in the final Test at Gabba.

Earlier, the Indian pacer revealed how Virat Kohli consoled Siraj when he saw him crying in his hotel room after the news was given to him that his father was no more.

"Virat bhaiya always says -- you have the ability, the ability to play on any wicket and get rid of any batsman," Siraj told The Times of India.

"I had lost my father during the Australia series. I was shattered and not really in my senses. It was Virat bhaiya who gave me strength and support. I owe my career to Virat.

"Virat has supported me through thick and thin. He has always been there for me in all circumstances. I remember how I was crying in the hotel room. Virat bhaiya came to my room and hugged me tightly and said 'I am with you, don't worry'. Those words encouraged me a lot. He played just one Test on the tour but his messages and calls motivated me," he added.

Siraj continued his lethal run of form in IPL 2021 and the pacer further revealed how Kohli motivated him for upcoming India’s tour of England.

"Recently, after our match vs CSK (in now-suspended IPL 2021), Virat bhaiya came and said 'the changes you have brought about in your bowling are amazing. It will be benefiting our team. Be ready for the England tour. All the best'. These words from one of the best captains in the world motivate me a lot," Siraj said.