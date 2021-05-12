If England players stand together, they will play in IPL 2021: Kevin Pietersen

There are plenty of talks surrounding the postponed Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 when it comes to the availability of overseas players if the T20 tournament resumes later in the year. While managing director of England men’s team, Ashley Giles had hinted that English players might not be available for the remainder of IPL 2021, former skipper Kevin Pietersen feels England players can play in IPL 2021 if they stand together.

The BCCI and IPL Governing Council in an emergency meeting had unanimously decided to postpone IPL 2021 last week and is now working on finding a window for the remainder of the tournament. While BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has already said that it won’t be possible to conduct IPL 2021 in India this year considering the COVID-19 situation in the country, the likes of Sri Lanka, UAE and England have emerged as potential venues.

Taking to social media platform Kevin Pietersen said that it would be interesting to see how the ECB handle the issue and not allow its best players for IPL 2021 while adding if the players stand together, they will go on to play in the remainder of the tournament.

"It's going to be v interesting to watch how the ECB handle this issue around not allowing its best players to play IPL if it's rescheduled. When I went up against ENG, I was alone. This time, it's all their best-branded players! If they stand together, they'll play IPL," Pietersen tweeted.

IPL 2021 was indefinitely postponed after multiple cases of COVID-19 emerged inside the bio-secure bubble. While there has been no reports of breach of the bubble, reports have pointed towards travelling to be one of the potential reasons for players and staff contracting the dreaded virus.