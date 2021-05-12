Revealed: How much Australian players will earn if they don't return for IPL 2021

There are many doubts on how much the Australian players will earn should they decide to not participate in the postponed Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 when it resumes. While the international calendar doesn’t really permit a window for IPL 2021 to resume, the BCCI is working on finding a slot to finish the suspended T20 tournament.

Many big-name players such as David Warner, Pat Cummins, Glenn Maxwell among many others participated in IPL 2021 but it is still not clear whether they would be returning to play the IPL 2021 when it resumes.

According to Fox Sports, Insurance policies taken out by the IPL 2021 should ensure Australian players get close to $18 million in payments with many set to be unavailable if the postponed T20 tournament resumes later in the year.

While the UAE, Sri Lanka and even England have been pipped as potential venues to resume the IPL 2021, there is only one small window – a six-week period before the T20 World Cup – to play the tournament.

England have already announced that they will ask players to prioritise country over IPL and the same is expected from Australia.

Australia are scheduled to tour the West Indies in June and July before locking horns with Sri Lanka at home in the build-up to the T20 World Cup. However, some players like Chris Lynn and Nathan Coulter-Nile could return to play the IPL 2021.

Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson all left the IPL 2021 bubble, foregoing any owed payments.