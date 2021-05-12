'He showed guts and character': BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly lauds Rishabh Pant

Indian youngsters proved their mettle in the Test series against Australia when big names in Team India were either back home or down with an injury. After going down 1-0, India made a roaring comeback to clinch the series by 2-1.

Rishabh Pant, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar and Shubman Gill led Rahane and Co. to breach the Australian fortress of Gabba. BCCI president Sourav Ganguly praised Indian wicketkeeper, Rishabh Pant, for his heroic knock at the Gabba and said that he was in touch with the players throughout the series.

"I back the players, personally speak to them, listen to them. When they were in Australia, I would speak to the captain during every Test match. The results are because of the players. What Rishabh Pant did on the last day in Brisbane was incredible. He showed guts and character," Ganguly told Sportstar.

"The players relate to me because I have also played the game. Why can't I speak to them? It is my job. I am supposed to speak to my players. We don't hassle them. We are there to support them."

"These are two different generations. This is a superb phase. Beating Australia in Australia was a tremendous achievement. We drew with Australia in Australia, beat England in England and Pakistan in Pakistan," Ganguly added.

"We won in New Zealand, too. It was a glorious phase. This team is doing so well. I leave it at that. What happened in 2003 can’t be compared with in 2021. I was involved both times – captain and now the BCCI president."