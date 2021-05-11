Virat and Rohit's intensity in training, execution perfect lesson: Abhimanyu Easwaran

The Indian cricket team is really fortunate to be enhanced with a plethora of batting options. Team India has consistently highly esteemed this viewpoint for many years. The next generation likewise guarantees a decent future for the 'Men In Blue' and among those is Abhimanyu Easwaran.

He burst on to the scene for certain stupendous exhibitions against solid teams like Mumbai and Tamil Nadu. Life couldn't have been something more, there was a hustling clamoring cricket institute set up by his dad 6 years before he was even conceived. There was solace, there was comfort, however, Abhimanyu decided to stay cramped and gave his all, without fail.

The right-hand opening batsman had a guard 2018-19 Ranji Trophy season wherein he notched up 861 runs from six matches at a normal of 95.66 with a most noteworthy score of 201*. On the eighteenth of July, the Cricket Association of Bengal remunerated his adventures with 'Best Cricketer of the Year'. With an eye on turning into an all-format player, the adolescent has placed in a great deal of difficult work. Every one of these endeavors has seen him ascend in the line for the opening batsmen spots for the test team.

Abhimanyu Easwaran has been named as a backup for the impending World Test Championship finale and five-match Test series against England. What's more, this comes as an immense lift for the Bengal Ranji team skipper since it shows the public selectors have been watching out for his advancement.

In a conversation with ANI, Abhimanyu Easwaran opened up on his expectations from the UK visit and what he has gained from any semblance of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma by watching them intently in nets sessions.

"Really excited and really delighted about the selection. For me, it will be more important to learn as much as I can and picking cues from other players who are really experienced and have been performing at the highest level for a long time. I guess it is just about becoming a better player when I come back," he said.

"I think the intensity of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli at practice was amazing to watch. Everybody's preparations were very specific on what they needed to do in the game. That was really important learning and they were very precise on what they wanted from the practice. I think that was good learning for me.

"There were few interactions about the preparation and how specific they were, the intensity at practice. These learnings were very important for me and how clear they were about the game plans they would have the next day. As we saw after the second Test, the wickets were turning quite a bit so I saw they were pretty clear in terms of the game plan and to see them do exactly that on the next day in the ground was pretty amazing," - he added.

"I guess it was more about playing white-ball cricket because we did not have red-ball cricket this year. When I was with the Indian team and a week before that also, I started working on my red-ball game and for the past 10-12 days, I have been working on the long format. It is about bringing that discipline back.” – on how difficult it would be adjusting to red-ball cricket since Ranji cricket was scheduled this year due to the COVID outbreak.

"In ODI cricket, you tend to attack a bit more and there are balls in ODIs which you attack which probably would leave in Test cricket, it is about having that balance and just being disciplined about my batting," he added.

Talking about the difficulties of bio-bubble in the present age, Easwaran said: "It is a part of life now. A week's quarantine first, you stay inside your rooms, you are not allowed to go out, sometimes that helps you also. Anyway, there is a lot of cricket going on so you get a week to yourself and you can relax and you can train inside your rooms.”

"After a week, you get to meet your teammates; you are allowed to go to the team room. That is not such a big issue but not being able to go out, that's difficult, but it is a part of life now, so we have to adjust," he concluded.

