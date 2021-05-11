Javed Miandad lambasts PCB's plans to resume PSL amid COVID-19 pandemic

Javed Miandad has criticised the Pakistan Cricket Board for wanting to continue the Pakistan Super League in the midst of the COVID-19 circumstance in the country. The T20 competition was suspended in March because of an outbreak of the virus inside the teams' bio-secure bubble.

The Pakistan Cricket Board is hoping to continue the PSL in June. Nonetheless, Pakistan legend Javed Miandad is firmly against the thought and encouraged the board to scrap such plans.

"This is not the time to play cricket, it's time to save lives. In these times of crisis, we should be more focused on saving lives rather than playing cricket. The whole world has been affected by the coronavirus. India, where the World Cup was supposed to take place, is also severely affected by the epidemic," Javed Miandad told CricketPakistan.

ALSO READ: Virat Kohli hugged and consoled me when I was crying at my hotel room in Australia: Mohammed Siraj

The former cricketer said that the PCB is undermining players' lives for monetary profits by intending to continue the PSL.

"They are risking the lives of several individuals for their own financial gains. If it was in my hands, I would not take the big risk of organizing the remaining PSL matches. If they hold this event and face problems, then who will be responsible?” he added.

ALSO READ: CSK's Michael Hussey returns COVID-19 positive again, to remain in India

The Pakistan Super League was pulled up after each team played around four to five games. Reigning champions Karachi Kings drove the points table dependent on their predominant net run rate before the competition was suspended. Upwards of four teams were bolted on six points and it was hard to pick a champion side in the opposition.

Following the Zimbabwe visit, Pakistan don't have any worldwide tasks up until July, when they face England for three T20Is and three ODIs. The PCB is hoping to continue the Pakistan Super League inside now and in July. In any case, it has effectively pulled in certain downers, with Javed Miandad immovably against the resumption of the league.

