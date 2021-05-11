Virat Kohli hugged and consoled me when I was crying at my hotel room in Australia: Mohammed Siraj

Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj has enjoyed a rapid rise in international cricket and the right-arm speedster has found tremendous support from the India and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli. Siraj has revealed how Kohli has been his support system through the thick and thin of his career as he recalled a heartwarming moment from India’s historic tour of Australia.

Siraj was one of the pick of the bowlers for Team India in the tour of Australia as he led the attack in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah and other senior members of the pace battery. The Indian quick went on to scalp 13 wickets in three matches but had a difficult start to the Australia tour as he lost his father right after landing in Down Under.

The Indian pacer has now revealed how Virat Kohli consoled Siraj when he saw him crying in his hotel room after the news was given to him that his father was no more.

ALSO READ: WTC Final: 'Looks a really strong squad' - Parthiv Patel believes Team India is stronger than New Zealand

"Virat bhaiya always says -- you have the ability, the ability to play on any wicket and get rid of any batsman," Siraj told The Times of India.

"I had lost my father during the Australia series. I was shattered and not really in my senses. It was Virat bhaiya who gave me strength and support. I owe my career to Virat.

"Virat has supported me through thick and thin. He has always been there for me in all circumstances. I remember how I was crying in the hotel room. Virat bhaiya came to my room and hugged me tightly and said 'I am with you, don't worry'. Those words encouraged me a lot. He played just one Test on the tour but his messages and calls motivated me," he added.

ALSO READ: England players unlikely to feature in rescheduled IPL, hints Ashley Giles

Siraj continued his lethal run of form in IPL 2021 and the pacer further revealed how Kohli motivated him for upcoming India’s tour of England.

"Recently, after our match vs CSK (in now-suspended IPL 2021), Virat bhaiya came and said 'the changes you have brought about in your bowling are amazing. It will be benefiting our team. Be ready for the England tour. All the best'. These words from one of the best captains in the world motivate me a lot," Siraj said.