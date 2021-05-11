WTC Final: 'Looks a really strong squad' - Parthiv Patel believes Team India is stronger than New Zealand

Parthiv Patel trusts Team India has a preferred and better squad over New Zealand as the Virat Kohli-led side has every base covered. Team India will be taking on the Black Caps in the World Test Championship final, beginning on June 18 in Southampton. A 20-member Indian contingent has been named for the finale.

During a conversation on Star Sports, Parthiv Patel brought up that India has a balanced squad that incorporates three intense seam bowlers.

"I think it looks a really strong squad. If you want to compare India and New Zealand squad, we have covered all the bases. If you talk about fast bowlers, we have got Bumrah, Ishant, and Shami," said Parthiv Patel

"If either of them is not fit, then there is Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, enough depth in the squad,"- he added.

Aside from the previously mentioned five pacers, Team India additionally has Shardul Thakur in the squad. He could be valuable in English conditions and will add solidity to the batting if named in the playing XI.

Parthiv Patel featured India have an imposing batting setup, taking into account that a cultivated batsman like KL Rahul is probably not going to include in the playing XI.

"If you talk about batsmen - Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant. There are proper batsmen who can bat well in England. Everyone has got runs and there is a spare batsman in KL Rahul, imagine KL Rahul not finding a place in this Test squad. So, how strong this squad could be," Parthiv Patel said.

"Axar Patel, who was probably Man of the Series or Man of the Match in a lot of matches against England. He came in place of Ravindra Jadeja and it never felt like Ravindra Jadeja was out. Now Ravindra Jadeja will be back, Ashwin will be back. So, this squad looks really strong," he concluded.

