A virus has been removed from his batting: Ajay Jadeja on Indian youngster's return to form in IPL 2021

Even though the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 has been postponed for the time being but the performances in the lucrative T20 tournament continue to be a talking point in the cricketing world. While many players impressed with their outings in IPL 2021, Prithvi Shaw’s resurgence was one of the biggest highlights of the tournament.

The Delhi Capitals opener, who struggled to make a mark in IPL 2020, was back to his best as he gave solid starts to his franchise in the 14 th edition of the tournament. Former Indian cricketer Ajay Jadeja has now opined that watching Shaw bat felt like a virus has been removed from his batting as he compared his struggles from the last season.

"Like a computer has a virus, it's like a virus has been removed from his batting. Last year, a little virus had crept in his mind or technique, whichever way you want to put it. But when a player emerges from a shock – Shaw is an exceptional player – but even an ordinary player at any level finds it easy in his first year, but when the second year comes – if he can surpass it, he can leave everyone behind," Jadeja told Cricbuzz.

While Shaw’s performance was a disappointment in IPL 2020, which was played in the UAE, the youngster went on to lose his Test spot from the Indian team following India’s hammering to Australia in Adelaide.

In IPL 2021, Shaw looked in sublime touch as he scored 72, 32, 53, 21, 82, 37 and 7 runs respectively and amassed 308 runs in just eight matches at an impressive average of 38.50.

However, Shaw was not named in the Indian Test squad for the series against England but could be back in Indian colours when the Men in Blue visit Sri Lanka for a limited-overs series in July.