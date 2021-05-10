'David Warner's captaincy was the biggest problem': Irfan Pathan points out SRH's downfall in IPL 2021

Irfan Pathan has said that David Warner's unacceptable captaincy was one of the fundamental reasons behind the Sunrisers Hyderabad's helpless run in IPL 2021.

Sunrisers Hyderabad gave over control to Kane Williamson after enduring losses in five of their six matches under David Warner's captaincy. Notwithstanding, the move didn't yield prompt profits as the Orange Army was given a 55-run drubbing to the Rajasthan Royals.

During a conversation on Star Sports, Irfan Pathan expressed shock at Sunrises Hyderabad's lifeless shows in IPL 2021 and called attention to that David Warner's captaincy and batting are to be accused generally.

"They surprised us. They were a top-four team for me. SRH's biggest problem was David Warner's captaincy, the way he was managing the team, and the way he was batting. He was batting very cautiously," he said.

"When Kane Williamson was made the captain later, it means franchise was not happy with him, the way he was making the decisions," he added.

The Sunrisers Hyderabad executives expressed they eased David Warner of his obligations as they needed to go with an overseas all-rounder. With Jonny Bairstow and Kane Williamson in great structure, they didn't have some other alternative yet to avoid Warner with regards to their playing XI and accordingly change the skipper also.

While featuring the absence of involvement with the Sunrisers Hyderabad middle order, Irfan Pathan scrutinized the choice of not playing Kedar Jadhav in the underlying phases of the league.

"We always talk about SRH that they don't have any experienced players in the middle. Kedar Jadhav did not play at the start although he is an experienced player. They played Suchith for a couple of matches and then again dropped him," he said.

"They will have to improve their combination and they do not have an out-and-out quick bowler, who can consistently bowl around 140 kph and keep performing on flat pitches," – he signed off.

