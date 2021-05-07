From Pat Cummins to Virat Kohli: Cricketing stalwarts who contributed in India's fight against COVID-19

Australian cricketer Pat Cummins, who is in participating in IPL 2021 with Kolkata Knight Riders, took a step forward and donated $50,000 to help India fight the dreaded virus. The move was lauded by all, and the cricketer urged other IPL players to help the cause.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Brett Lee
Former Australian cricket Brett Lee, who is in India to commentate in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) on Tuesday donated one bitcoin to help India in its battle against the COVID-19 pandemic. Lee donated the sum specifically to purchase oxygen supplies for the hospitals across India as the nation continues to battle the dreaded virus.
(Photograph:AFP)
Shikhar Dhawan
Shikhar Dhawan took to social media and revealed that he has decided to donate Rs 20 lakh and the money he will win from post-match awards in the tournament to Mission Oxygen.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma launched a fundraiser for COVID-19 relief. The Indian skipper, while declaring the launch of his fundraiser drive, revealed that all donations will go to ACT Grants, who are attempting to take care of the issue of deficiency of oxygen supply. ACT Grants is additionally putting forth attempts to address the deficiency of medical staff and hospital beds while helping with increasing India's vaccination endeavours.
Virat Kohli pled to his fans and family to contribute towards the fundraiser. Despite the fact that Virat Kohli didn't reveal the amount that he and his wife donated, the pledge drive site said that the couple donated Rs 2 crore.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Nicholas Pooran
Punjab Kings' star Nicholas Pooran has decided to do his bit to help India recover from the raging pandemic wreaking havoc in the country.
The West Indies' batsman took to social media and revealed that he will be donating a portion of his IPL salary to help India fight coronavirus.
“Although many other countries are still being affected by the pandemic, the situation in India right now is particularly severe. I will do my part to bring awareness and financial assistance to this dire situation,” Pooran wrote in his tweet.
(Photograph:AFP)
Jaydev Unadkat (Photo - IPL)
Rajasthan Royals seamer Jaydev Unadkat on Friday announced that he will be donating 10 per cent of his IPL 2021 salary to India's fight against the raging COVID-19 pandemic.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Sheldon Jackson
KKR batsman Sheldon Jackson took to Twitter and revealed that he had donated a "humble" amount at the Gautam Gambhir Foundation to help India fight COVID-19.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Sachin Tendulkar
Indian cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar took to social media to address the COVID-19 situation in the country and announced to donate to "raise funds for importing oxygen concentrators and donating them to hospitals across the country."