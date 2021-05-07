From Pat Cummins to Virat Kohli: Cricketing stalwarts who contributed in India's fight against COVID-19

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma launched a fundraiser for COVID-19 relief. The Indian skipper, while declaring the launch of his fundraiser drive, revealed that all donations will go to ACT Grants, who are attempting to take care of the issue of deficiency of oxygen supply. ACT Grants is additionally putting forth attempts to address the deficiency of medical staff and hospital beds while helping with increasing India's vaccination endeavours.

Virat Kohli pled to his fans and family to contribute towards the fundraiser. Despite the fact that Virat Kohli didn't reveal the amount that he and his wife donated, the pledge drive site said that the couple donated Rs 2 crore.





(Photograph:Twitter)