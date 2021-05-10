The Hundred: Smriti Mandhana to play for Southern Brave, Harmanpreet to represent Manchester Originals

India women’s T20I captain Harmanpreet Kaur and vice-captain Smriti Mandhana will be seen playing in upcoming edition of The Hundred. While Harmanpreet is set to represent Manchester Originals, Mandhana will be seen playing for Southern Brave.

According to a report in ANI, NOCs have been granted to five women players to participate in The Hundred.

“The NOC has already been given to both Harmanpreet and Smriti. Harmanpreet will represent Manchester Originals while Smriti will play for Southern Brave in the inaugural edition of the competition," a source told ANI.

The report also stated that teen sensation Shafali Verma will also be seen playing in The Hundred after being granted NOC by the BCCI. The swashbuckling opener will be seen playing for Birmingham Phoenix.

"It is delightful news not just for Shafali but for Indian women's cricket that there will be five Indian players in the inaugural edition of The Hundred. She will reunite with her Sydney Sixers coach Ben Sawyer and the experience should help her grow further in what has already been a very positive road forward for the youngster," the source told ANI.

Deepti Sharma and Jemimah Rodrigues are the other two Indian cricketers who have been handed the NOC by the BCCI to play in the inaugural edition of The Hundred. The 100-ball tournament, the brainchild of ECB, will be feature eight teams.

The first match in the competition will be played between the women's teams of Oval Invincibles and Manchester Originals on July 21.

Harmanpreet, Smriti, Jemimah, and Deepti were the Indian players who had played in the now-defunct Kia Super League (KSL), ECB's domestic T20 tournament. The inaugural season of The Hundred was set to be played last year, but it got postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.