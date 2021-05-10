Virat Kohli gets his first COVID-19 vaccine jab, urges others to get vaccinated

The captain of the Indian cricket team, Virat Kohli on Monday took his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as he urged others to get inoculated “as soon as you can”.

Kohli took to social media platform Instagram to share a photograph on his story on Monday as he took his first jab of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Last week, Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma announced that they were organising a campaign to raise funds for COVID-19 relief work in India to help the country fight the devastating second wave of the dreaded virus. While Virat and Anushka donated USD 272, 534 (INR 2 crore) to the campaign while urging others to “come together and help our India”.

Virat Kohli takes first dose of COVID-19 vaccine pic.twitter.com/1ogQmjldkJ — Subhayan Chakraborty #MaskUp (@CricSubhayan) May 10, 2021

The following day, the power couple announced that the campaign had received a whopping USD 490, 457 (INR 3.6 crore) in donations in just 24 hours. The Indian skipper said he was overwhelmed by the response.

On Sunday, the Indian skipper thanked the frontline workers for putting their "lives at risk" to save others. "I have nothing but gratitude for all the healthcare and frontline workers, they put their lives at risk to save ours, for this we are in awe of their spirit and dedication," Kohli tweeted.

I have nothing but gratitude for all the healthcare & frontline workers, I am in awe of their spirit and dedication. I also want to thank all the people who came forward in such difficult times & helped each other. India is grateful to have heroes like you.#InThisTogether🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/2YywzjRN4C — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) May 9, 2021

"We'd like to say a big thank you to all our healthcare and frontline workers, their dedication is truly inspiring. You continue to risk your lives for the nation, and for that, we are eternally grateful to you. You are the real heroes, for Virat and I, and for the nation," Anushka wrote on Twitter.

Kohli had returned to Mumbai following the postponement of IPL 2021. The T20 tournament was postponed after multiple COVID-19 cases across teams.