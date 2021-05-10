'Whatever I was offering, IPL market wasn’t interested': Harshal Patel on his dream comeback

Royal Challengers Bangalore all-rounder Harshal Patel has uncovered the history of his exciting return to the Indian Premier League. Harshal Patel felt that he wasn't offering the correct abilities to the franchise 'market' in 2018 which prompted an adjustment of outlook and made something happen totally.

In conversation with the Hindustan Times, Harshal Patel stated that for achievements and success, one should be adequately valiant to come up short 'spectacularly', in spite of what others say and trust in.

"It is all individual work, right? It is your journey, people will come and lend you a hand or give you a few words of confidence but at the end of the day, you have to put in the work, be willing to fail spectacularly. If you are brave enough to do that, then only you will get exceptional success. That is what I realized after the last season. In 2018 also, not getting a bid other than Delhi was a kick in the stomach. I realized whatever I was offering the market wasn’t interested. I needed to put myself in a position to win games for the team, which I was doing consistently at the domestic level. I just needed to have that change in mindset. That is what has happened probably in the last year-and-a-half," said Harshal Patel.

Harshal Patel has a rebound story like no other in the IPL. From playing only 7 matches joined in 2019 and 2020 for 5 wickets to featuring in all seven matches in 2021 and getting a whopping 17 wickets, is no mean accomplishment. These 17 wickets came at a professional best average of 15.12 and a strike rate of 9.88. His ability in the death overs made him his skipper's expert weapon, and their opponents’ most feared foe.

Harshal Patel likewise talked about his on-field discussions with Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers. With respect to the previous, Harshal Patel uncovered an instant message towards the beginning of the period that caused him to feel certain about the Royal Challengers Bangalore stretch. He additionally hailed Virat Kohli for support of the bowlers to openly execute their arrangements in pressure circumstances.

"The moment I was traded, Virat sent me a message, “welcome back, you are going to play here”. That made a big impact on my confidence and I realized this is a team where I can finally showcase all my skills. He gives you the space to do your thing. Even if you don’t execute at times he understands better than anybody that on a batter’s day, if they get hold of a bowler, you are going to go for runs. Whenever we are unable to execute, or we stray from our plans, when we sit for the review the only talk is about what do we do to stay on the path, how do we stay in the mindset to execute more often than not. We don’t let any other noise come into that environment," said Harshal Patel.

"Who better to tell you about what’s going on than AB? He doesn’t talk a lot, he will let you do your own thing but if he finds you are out of depth or struggling, he will come up to chat. Before I came into bowl, he has probably seen seven or eight overs; he will give small pointers on what the wicket is doing, what the batters are trying to do, what are the deliveries will work. It is always short and concise chat," Harshal Patel signed off.

