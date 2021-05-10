Pakistan win 2nd Test against Zimbabwe by innings to secure series

AFP
New Delhi, India Published: May 10, 2021, 02:19 PM(IST)

Pakistan win 2nd Test against Zimbabwe by innings to secure series

Pakistan won the second Test against Zimbabwe by an innings and 147 runs on Monday to wrap up a two-match series that they dominated.

The fourth day of the Test in Harare lasted just over 20 minutes as Pakistan, needing a single wicket, had Luke Jongwe caught by wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan to give Shaheen Shah Afridi his fifth wicket.

Zimbabwe, who resumed at 220 for nine, were all out for 231.

It was the fourth successive series win for Pakistan on a southern Africa tour.

They beat South Africa 2-1 in one-day internationals and 3-1 in Twenty20 internationals before defeating Zimbabwe 2-1 in a T20 series.

They won the first Test against Zimbabwe by an innings and 116 runs.

