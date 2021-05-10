Rahul Dravid names one player ‘who could have merited selection’ for England vs India series

Team India picked their squad for the visit through England what begins one month from now. BCCI selectors picked a solid 20-member squad for India's four-month visit through England where they play the World Test Championship finale against New Zealand on June 18, preceding confronting the hosts in a five-test series. Rahul Dravid felt that the combination of the squad made it clear that the management definitely understood what their best XI would be.

It denoted the arrival of star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and batsman Hanuma Vihari, who, because of their individual injuries needed to miss the four-Test series against England at home. Kuldeep Yadav was not named in the squad and it signalled towards his descending direction since the 2019 Cricket World Cup.

The left-arm spinner was a customary individual from India's limited-overs side before the 2019 Cricket World Cup and was one of the highest wicket-taking bowlers during that period. Kuldeep Yadav even procured a Test call-up and has two five-wicket hauls in the seven matches he has played for India. Yet, he has lost structure and certainty and has lost his place in Team India and furthermore is on the edges for Kolkata Knight Riders.

ALSO READ: From Pat Cummins to Virat Kohli: Cricketing stalwarts who contributed in India's fight against COVID-19

Kuldeep Yadav has featured in seven Test matches for India and has gotten 26 wickets at an average of 23.85.

Rahul Dravid additionally discussed Kuldeep's form while remarking on India's 'balanced' squad for visit through England.

“It does seem balanced. It’s a 20-member squad. The only other one who could have merited selection would’ve been Kuldeep Yadav, but he’s fallen away over the last little bit. Also, with the kind of recent performances from Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, and Washington Sundar, they’re clear about the kind of balance they want in the squad, Rahul Dravid said during a webinar organized by Live Aid India.

ALSO READ: The Hundred: Smriti Mandhana to play for Southern Brave, Harmanpreet to represent Manchester Originals

“With both Ashwin and Jadeja adding value with the bat and having like-for-like replacements in Axar and Washy, they’re clear about the direction they want to take. It lengthens their batting and all four finger spinners here allow them to do that. The make-up of the squad tells me they know their best XI even before they leave from here.” – he said.