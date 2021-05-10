Lasith Malinga could return to Sri Lanka for ICC T20 World Cup

Sri Lanka pacer Lasith Malinga could make a comeback to the national team for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup, national selection committee chairman Pramodya Wickramasinghe said while adding that the selectors are set to have talks with the veteran fast bowler.

"We will talk to Lasith soon. He is in our plans for the forthcoming T20 tours, including the T20 World Cup coming up in October," said Wickramasinghe.

"We are working out a long-term plan aiming at the 2023 (50-over) World Cup. There, our main focus is to adjust ourselves to forming an accurate average in terms of two main aspects. Those are the age and the fitness," Wickramasinghe told Morning Sports.

Malinga had announced his retirement from ODI cricket and was released by his Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Mumbai Indians ahead of the 2021 auctions. However, he continues to remain the leading wicket-taker in IPL history with 170 scalps in 122 matches.

ALSO READ: Rahul Dravid names one player ‘who could have merited selection’ for England vs India series

The veteran Lankan pacer was with Mumbai Indians since joining the side in 2008.

With back-to-back T20 World Cups scheduled in 2021 and 2022, Sri Lanka could benefit massively with an experienced bowler like Malinga in the attack.

"Lasith is also in our plans. We always should not forget that he is one of the greatest bowlers in our country even in his present form. His records speak for that. There are two back-to-back T20 World Cups that are coming up, this year and next year. We are going to discuss our plans with him when we meet him in the next couple of days," said Wickramasinghe, a former Sri Lanka pace bowler.

ALSO READ: From Padikkal to Hussey: IPL members who tested positive for COVID-19

To the development, Malinga said he is "looking forward" to meeting the selectors. "I have retired from both Test and ODI cricket but not from T20s. I also am keen to know how the selection committee is going to get the services of a senior player like me for the national side. In my career, I have proved on many occasions that I can come back after a long break and perform well for my country," he said.