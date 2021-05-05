Royal Challengers Bangalore opener Devdutt Padikkal tested positive for coronavirus ahead of the Indian Premier League. However, the 20-year-old went on to smash maiden IPL ton.
Nitish Rana
Nitish Rana had checked into the KKR team hotel in Mumbai, on March 21, 2021, with a negative COVID report which was done on March 19, 2021. As per IPL protocol, he was tested on March 22, during his quarantine and the report showed that he was positive.
Axar Patel
Delhi Capitals have suffered another blow as their star all-rounder Axar Patel tested positive for COVID-19 with less than a week before the Indian Premier League.
Daniel Sams
Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Australian all-rounder Daniel Sams on Wednesday tested positive for COVID-19, days ahead of the start of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.
Anrich Nortje
Delhi Capitals and South Africa pacer Anrich Nortje tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of DC’s second Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 match against Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier
KKR's Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier were found to be positive for novel coronavirus. Due to which match between KKR and RCB rescheduled.
Amit Mishra
Amit Mishra tested positive for coronavirus just days before IPL was indefinitely suspended.
Wriddhiman Saha
SRH wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha tested positive for dreaded coronavirus.
Kiran More
Mumbai Indians scout and wicket-keeping consultant Kiran More tested positive for COVID-19.
Mike Hussey
CSK batting coach Michael Hussey also tested positive for coronavirus.