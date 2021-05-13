Domination continues! India remain atop of ICC Men’s Test team rankings

WION Web Team
New Delhi, India Published: May 13, 2021, 12:33 PM(IST)

Axar Patel, Rohit Sharma help India take advantage in pink-ball Test vs England (Photo: BCCI) Photograph:( Twitter )

Story highlights

ICC World Test Championship finalists India and New Zealand remain the top two teams in the ICC Men’s Test Team Rankings after the annual update carried out on Thursday.

India have gained one rating point for an aggregate of 121 and New Zealand are only one point behind after gaining two points in Thursday’s update, which eliminates results from 2017-18.

India’s 2-1 win over Australia and 3-1 win over England over the past year and New Zealand’s 2-0 series wins over the West Indies and Pakistan have helped them keep ahead of the pack.

The latest update, which rates all matches played since May 2020 at 100 per cent and those of the previous two years at 50 per cent, sees England overtake Australia to third position as England’s 4-0 defeat to Australia in 2017-18 has dropped from the rankings.

Pakistan have gained three points but remain in fifth position while the West Indies, who beat Bangladesh 2-0 and drew 0-0 with Sri Lanka in series played this year, have moved from eighth to sixth, their best position since 2013.

South Africa are in seventh position, equaling their lowest in Test ranking history, while Sri Lanka are next on the list. Bangladesh have lost five points but remain in ninth position while Zimbabwe have gained eight points but are still nine points behind Bangladesh.

ICC Test Team Rankings (as of May 13, 2021, following the annual update):

Rank    Team                 Points

1          India                 121 (+1)

2          New Zealand     120 (+2)

3          England             109 (+3)           

4          Australia             108 (-5)

5          Pakistan             94 (+3)

6          West Indies       84 (+3)

7          South Africa       80 (-9)

8          Sri Lanka           78 (-5)

9          Bangladesh       46 (-5)

10         Zimbabwe          35 (+8)

