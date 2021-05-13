Official: Ramesh Powar appointed head coach of Indian women’s cricket team

WION Web Team
New Delhi, India Published: May 13, 2021, 05:22 PM(IST)

Ramesh Powar to succeed WV Raman as head coach of Indian women’s cricket team Photograph:( PTI )

Follow Us

Story highlights

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday announced the appointment of Ramesh Powar as the head coach of the Indian women’s cricket team. The BCCI had advertised for the post and received over 35 applications.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday announced the appointment of Ramesh Powar as the head coach of the Indian women’s cricket team. The BCCI had advertised for the post and received over 35 applications.

The three-member Cricket Advisory Committee comprising Sulakshana Naik, Madan Lal and Rudra Pratap Singh interviewed the applicants and unanimously agreed on Powar’s candidature.

A former international, Powar played 2 Tests and 31 ODIs for India. Post his playing career, he took up cricket coaching and is an ECB Level 2 certified coach and has also attended BCCI-NCA Level 2 coaching course.

A former coach of the Indian Women’s Team from July-November 2018, it was under him that India qualified for the semi-final of the ICC T20 Women’s World Cup in 2018 and also won 14 T20 matches in a row.

ALSO READ: 'They weren't going to Gabba': Australia skipper Tim Paine says Team India good at 'creating sideshows'

He recently coached the Mumbai senior team that won the Vijay Hazare Trophy and has worked at the National Cricket Academy as a Bowling Coach.

Powar’s last term as the head coach of the Indian women’s team was cut short after a spat with ODI skipper Mithali Raj. However, it would be interesting to see how both Powar and Mithali continue in the 50-over circuit.

ALSO READ: Domination continues! India remain atop of ICC Men’s Test team rankings

Powar succeeds WV Raman, who guided the team to the final of ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in 2020.

  • LIVE
  • RESULTS
No match is being played.
May 07, 2021 | 2nd Test
Pakistan in Zimbabwe, 2 Test Series, 2021
ZIM
(60.4 ov) 132 fol
(68.0 ov) 231
VS
PAK
510/8 dec (147.1 ov)
Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by an innings and 147 runs
Full Scorecard →
Apr 29, 2021 | 2nd Test
Bangladesh in Sri Lanka, 2 Test Series, 2021
SL
(159.2 ov) 493/7 dec
(42.2 ov) 194/9 dec
VS
BAN
251 (83.0 ov)
227 (71.0 ov)
Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by 209 runs
Full Scorecard →
Read in App