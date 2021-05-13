Official: Ramesh Powar appointed head coach of Indian women’s cricket team

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday announced the appointment of Ramesh Powar as the head coach of the Indian women’s cricket team. The BCCI had advertised for the post and received over 35 applications.

The three-member Cricket Advisory Committee comprising Sulakshana Naik, Madan Lal and Rudra Pratap Singh interviewed the applicants and unanimously agreed on Powar’s candidature.

A former international, Powar played 2 Tests and 31 ODIs for India. Post his playing career, he took up cricket coaching and is an ECB Level 2 certified coach and has also attended BCCI-NCA Level 2 coaching course.

A former coach of the Indian Women’s Team from July-November 2018, it was under him that India qualified for the semi-final of the ICC T20 Women’s World Cup in 2018 and also won 14 T20 matches in a row.

He recently coached the Mumbai senior team that won the Vijay Hazare Trophy and has worked at the National Cricket Academy as a Bowling Coach.

Powar’s last term as the head coach of the Indian women’s team was cut short after a spat with ODI skipper Mithali Raj. However, it would be interesting to see how both Powar and Mithali continue in the 50-over circuit.

Powar succeeds WV Raman, who guided the team to the final of ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in 2020.