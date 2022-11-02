T20 WC: Shakib Al Hasan baffled as Virat Kohli asks for a no-ball from umpires, duo involved in brief chat

India have locked horns with Bangladesh in a crucial Super 12 clash in the T20 World Cup 2022 edition on Wednesday (November 02), at the picturesque Adelaide Oval, Adelaide. Being asked to bat first, Rohit Sharma-led Men in Blue posted a competitive 184/6 riding on KL Rahul's 50 and Virat Kohli's unbeaten 44-ball 64.

After Rahul's fluent knock, the onus fell on Kohli who held one end and took the one-time winners to a score near the 200-run mark. However, a minor controversy broke during the 15th over of the Indian innings. In the final delivery of the 15th over, pacer Hasan Mahmud banged in a short ball it rose on to the right-hander. Kohli immediately gestured at the umpires for a no-ball. The on-field umpire Marais Erasmus gave it a no-ball but Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan wasn't impressed with Kohli's appeal.

Baffled with Kohli's appeal, Shakib and the former Indian captain nearly collided and had a brief chat before they hugged it out and proceedings resumed. The superstar duo had a good laugh and gave a pat on each other's back as the incident was done and dusted then and there.

Shakib Al Hasan and Virat Kohli had some chat. pic.twitter.com/LfNDGBqGNR — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 2, 2022

After Kohli's 64* and R Ashwin's 6-ball 13, Bangladesh have started superbly and are 66 for no loss in seven overs before a rain interruption at the Adelaide Oval. At the time of the rain break, the Bangla Tigers are 17 runs ahead on DLS score courtesy of opener Liton Das' 26-ball 59 not out.