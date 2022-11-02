T20 WC: Shakib Al Hasan baffled as Virat Kohli asks for a no-ball from umpires, duo involved in brief chat

WION Web Team
New Delhi, India Updated: Nov 02, 2022, 04:22 PM(IST)

T20 WC: Shakib Al Hasan baffled as Virat Kohli asks for a no-ball during IND-BAN clash. Photograph:( AFP )

Follow Us

Story highlights

India vs Ban, T20 WC: Following Virat Kohli's appeal, Shakib Al Hasan and the former Indian captain nearly collided and had a brief chat before they hugged it out and proceedings resumed. 

India have locked horns with Bangladesh in a crucial Super 12 clash in the T20 World Cup 2022 edition on Wednesday (November 02), at the picturesque Adelaide Oval, Adelaide. Being asked to bat first, Rohit Sharma-led Men in Blue posted a competitive 184/6 riding on KL Rahul's 50 and Virat Kohli's unbeaten 44-ball 64.

After Rahul's fluent knock, the onus fell on Kohli who held one end and took the one-time winners to a score near the 200-run mark. However, a minor controversy broke during the 15th over of the Indian innings. In the final delivery of the 15th over, pacer Hasan Mahmud banged in a short ball it rose on to the right-hander. Kohli immediately gestured at the umpires for a no-ball. The on-field umpire Marais Erasmus gave it a no-ball but Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan wasn't impressed with Kohli's appeal.

ALSO READ | WATCH: Chinese student cheers for Team India in T20 WC, names Virat Kohli as his favourite player

Baffled with Kohli's appeal, Shakib and the former Indian captain nearly collided and had a brief chat before they hugged it out and proceedings resumed. The superstar duo had a good laugh and gave a pat on each other's back as the incident was done and dusted then and there. 

×

After Kohli's 64* and R Ashwin's 6-ball 13, Bangladesh have started superbly and are 66 for no loss in seven overs before a rain interruption at the Adelaide Oval. At the time of the rain break, the Bangla Tigers are 17 runs ahead on DLS score courtesy of opener Liton Das' 26-ball 59 not out.

Topics

  • LIVE
  • RESULTS
Nov 02, 2022|Super 12 - Match 23 LIVE
ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Australia, 2022
BAN
66 (7 ov)
 VS
IND
184/6 (20 ov)
Nov 02, 2022 |Super 12 - Match 22
ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Australia, 2022
ZIM
(19.2 ov) 117/10
 VS
NED
120/5 (18 ov)
Netherlands beat Zimbabwe by 5 wickets
Nov 01, 2022 |Super 12 - Match 21
ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Australia, 2022
ENG
(20 ov) 179/6
 VS
NZ
159/6 (20 ov)
England beat New Zealand by 20 runs
Nov 01, 2022 |Super 12 - Match 20
ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Australia, 2022
AFG
(20 ov) 144/8
 VS
SL
148/4 (18.3 ov)
Sri Lanka beat Afghanistan by 6 wickets
Oct 31, 2022 |Super 12 - Match 19
ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Australia, 2022
AUS
(20 ov) 179/5
 VS
IRE
137/10 (18.1 ov)
Australia beat Ireland by 42 runs
Read in App