WATCH: Chinese student cheers for Team India in T20 WC, names Virat Kohli as his favourite player

Cricket remains a religion in India whereas the Indian cricket team's popularity knows no boundaries. The national stars have fan following across the globe. Ahead of Rohit Sharma-led India's crucial Super 12 clash versus Bangladesh in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 edition, on Wednesday (November 02), a video of a Chinese fan cheering for Team India has gone viral.

In a video shared by journalist Vimal Kumar on his Youtube channel, the fan said, "Bharat Mata ji jai. Main China se hun lekin Bharatiya cricket team ka fan hun main. Maine Hindi khud seseekhi kyunki mujhe bharatiya sanskriti bahot pasand hai. Main Australia ke ek vishvidyalaya mein padhta hun (I am from China. I am a huge fan of the Indian cricket team. I learned Hindi language on my own due to my fondness of the Indian culture. I am from China but I study at a university in Australia)."

Further, the Chinese youngster went on to claim that Virat Kohli, the former Indian captain, is his favourite player and backed Team India in the mega event in Australia. Speaking of Kohli, he is now the leading run-getter with over 200 runs in the ongoing competition and also became the highest run-getter overall in the tournament history during the India-Bangladesh tie.

Coming to India's campaign so far, Rohit & Co. have won two and lost a game in Group B. They will look to almost confirm their semi-final berth with a win over the Bangla Tigers at the Adelaide Oval, Adelaide on Wednesday.