WATCH: Rahul Dravid in splits after hearing chief selector Chetan Sharma's 'India will win T20 WC' remark

Ahead of India's crucial Super 12 clash versus Bangladesh in the T20 World Cup, head coach Rahul Dravid reacted to BCCI chief selector Chetan Sharma's recent remark, where he claimed that Team India will win the mega event in Australia.

After BCCI announced India's squads for the forthcoming tour of New Zealand and Bangladesh, which will take place after the T20 WC Down Under, Sharma addressed a virtual presser. He was asked to comment on India's team selection and whether they should play Rishabh Pant or Dinesh Karthik.

To this, Sharma said, "Tournament k andar selection committee ko koi comment nahi karna chahie. (I should refrain from commenting on team selection during a tournament) That is the call of the captain, coach and team management. After the World Cup, when we sit and discuss, I will definitely comment on that. It will be wrong for me to say anything in the middle of the tournament. I'm with the team. I'm watching. We are performing brilliantly and we will win the World Cup."

Prior to India-Bangladesh tie, at the Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, head coach Dravid attended the pre-match presser and reacted to the chief selector's comments. The former Indian captain was in splits and said, "I haven't heard what he said but I'm glad that he's confident. We need to play well to win the World Cup. We've started well. A little bit of a disappointing game in Perth (vs South Africa). We fought really well. A little bit of luck here and there (things could have been different. We've made a few mistakes as well. It's really a question of winning the next four games to win the World Cup."

So far, India have two wins from three games and have destiny in their own hands in terms of reaching the semi-finals. They will play Zimbabwe, in Adelaide, on Sunday (November 06) in their last group stage match.