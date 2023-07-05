Steve Smith is the second-greatest batter Australia have produced after Don Bradman, feels Ricky Ponting

Ahead of the third Ashes Test, at Leeds, former Australia captain Ricky Ponting lavished huge praise on Steve Smith. Smith is gearing up for his 100th Test match when Australia and England will lock horns in the third Test, at Leeds, Headingley, and will become the 14th Australian to reach three-figure Test appearances. Easily one of the greatest Test batters of current times, and a modern-day great, Smith has been Australia's go-to-batter in whites. Thus, Ponting made a big claim as he feels Smith is Australia's second-greatest batter after Don Bradman.

'If it all ended tomorrow Steve Smith would be Australia's second-greatest batter after Don Bradman'

"If it all ended tomorrow he'd be the second-greatest batsman Australia have produced after Don Bradman. Statistically, you cannot argue with that. He's achieving things so quickly. Even at Lord's, he became the second-fastest in history to reach 9,000 Test runs," Ponting said while speaking with Nasser Hussain for the Daily Mail.