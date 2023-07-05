Ashes 2023: England likely to replace Pope with THIS batter at No.3 as Headingley gets ready for third Test
It is reported that England will make major changes for the Headingley affair and could bring back Moeen Ali in place of Pope while they will use Brook at No.3. The hosts also have Joe Root in their ranks to fill the void, who has batted at that position in the past but is unlikely to switch batting position.
The England cricket team will have a major void to fill for the third Ashes Test at Headingley in Leeds as they will miss the services of star batter Ollie Pope having sustained a shoulder dislocation. Pope has been an integral part of the England team under Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum but will take face time on the treatment table. The hosts, trailing 0-2 in Ashes are now likely to promote Harry Brook while Moeen Ali could be drafted back in the Playing XI.
England in crisis
It is reported that England will make major changes for the Headingley affair and could bring back Moeen Ali in place of Pope while they will use Brook at No.3. According to Sky Sports, the team is unlikely to change their ‘Bazball’ approach and will continue to play with the attacking mindset that has seen them dominate Test cricket for the last 12 months. The hosts also have Joe Root in their ranks to fill the void, who has batted at that position in the past but is unlikely to switch batting position.
On the flip side, England also have the option of using Dan Lawrence as a like-to-like replacement for Pope. Lawrence has played 11 times for the national team but has not played for the national side for over a year having last tasted a Test cap in March 2022 against West Indies.
Wood In, Anderson Out?
Currently, the hosts will likely bring Mark Wood back into the Playing XI, having missed the opening two matches of the Ashes. Anderson has been far from impressive so far in the Ashes and could likely see him sit on the bench in favour of Mark Wood. Josh Tongue is also expected to be dropped for the contest with Chris Woakes coming in as a like-to-like replacement.
Both England and Australia will next take the field in the Third Ashes Test which starts on Thursday, July 6 at Headingley in Leeds. Currently, the hosts are tailing 0-2 and will need an improbable comeback to stay in the hunt for their first Ashes glory in eight years.
