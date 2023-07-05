Ashes 2023: England likely to replace Pope with THIS batter at No.3 as Headingley gets ready for third Test

The England cricket team will have a major void to fill for the third Ashes Test at Headingley in Leeds as they will miss the services of star batter Ollie Pope having sustained a shoulder dislocation. Pope has been an integral part of the England team under Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum but will take face time on the treatment table. The hosts, trailing 0-2 in Ashes are now likely to promote Harry Brook while Moeen Ali could be drafted back in the Playing XI.

England in crisis

It is reported that England will make major changes for the Headingley affair and could bring back Moeen Ali in place of Pope while they will use Brook at No.3. According to Sky Sports, the team is unlikely to change their ‘Bazball’ approach and will continue to play with the attacking mindset that has seen them dominate Test cricket for the last 12 months. The hosts also have Joe Root in their ranks to fill the void, who has batted at that position in the past but is unlikely to switch batting position.