SAFF Championships Final: India down Kuwait to clinch historic triumph; Gurpreet yet again turns shootout hero

India clinched yet another historic triumph in their football history on Tuesday, July 4 after they got better of Kuwait in the final of the SAFF Championships in a thrilling contest. Gurpreet Singh was yet again the hero of the contest for India after he played a crucial role in the penalty shootout that saw India lift their second silverware in less than a month. The contest initially finished 1-1 after extra time with India yet again proving to be the shootout kings having also got better of Lebanon in the shootout. 2⃣ Successful Penalty Shoouts in a row! INDIA 🇮🇳 ARE THE SAFF CHAMPIONS AGAIN! 🤩



KUW 1⃣-1️⃣ IND



🇰🇼: ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌

🇮🇳: ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌ ✅ ✅



India clinch glory India secured the right to be called the South Asia champions after a frantic final that saw both teams give their best. The hosts were trailing as early as the 14th minute after Shabib Al Khaldi gave the visitors the lead. India were struggling to find their shoes in the first half before they found their scoring boots seven minutes from the first half. Lallianzuala Chhangte cheeped in with his seventh international goal that saw India come to parity.

The scorers were then untroubled as both the teams failed to produce the breakthrough in the second half. Both India and Kuwait tried their best to win the contest in normal time, but with no further goals, the contest moved into extra time where the teams were again not separated. Eventually, for the second time in a matter of days, the contest was decided in the shootout. Shootout drama India were the first to take a penalty in the shootout as skipper Sunil Chhetri scored from the first spot kick while Kuwait missed with their first attempt. India then scored with their subsequent two penalties and had a 3-1 lead before the visitors came back into the contest. Kuwait leveled the score in the shootout at 4-4 after India failed to convert their chances.

However, India then took lead the in the shootout after Mahesh Naorem and would later clinch the tournament after Gurpreet saves Hajiah's penalty in the sudden death and won the shootout 5-4.

This was India’s ninth SAFF Championship win and have won the tournament six times after the turn of the millennium. They will now turn their attention to the World Cup qualifiers where they are placed in pot two of the draws and will be expecting a favourable draw to make the Round 3.

