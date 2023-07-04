Explained | How Ashes has always been too political as UK, Oz PMs get involved in Jonny Bairstow row

The Ashes 2023 has hit the ground running both on and off the field as the second Test in Lord’s proved to be a volatile affair between two age-old rivals in the game of cricket. The fuel to the fire was added on Sunday, July 2 after England wicketkeeper-batter Jonny Bairstow was dismissed in a controversial fashion which has provoked action and reaction from both the set of crowds. The off-field battle in the meantime reached beyond the diplomatic boundaries as UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Australia’s Anthony Albanese also got involved in the feud that has been the talking point since the end of the match. Brief Cricket History of the Colonial Masters While Sunday’s Jonny Bairstow dismissal incident goes down as another chapter in the book of the famous-old rivalry between England and Australia, the roots of the rivalry date back to the 19th century when the rivals first met in 1882. Over the years, English cricket history was glittered by the Ashes while their arch-rivals were enjoying success both in head-to-head and world dominance. This Ashes though has been different to others as both England and Australia walk into the battle field with tags of World Champions (England in limited-overs and Australia in Tests).

Turning down the pages, the Ashes has been surrounded by a series of on and off-field battles dating back to the days of Sir Don Bradman, Ian Botham, Ian Chappell, Michael Vaughan, and now in the present day to Pat Cummins and Ben Stokes. Interestingly, the names have changed but the sense of tension between the players, fans, and the media has been the same over the years. What happened on Day 5 of Lord’s Test? On the last ball of the 52nd over, Bairstow facing Cameron Green ended with leaving his crease having thought the dot ball has been called dead, while it was not. The moment was seized by Australian wicketkeeper Alex Carey as he threw the ball on the stumps which resulted in Bairstow’s unlikely dismissal, while he was out of the crease. The on-field umpires, Ahsan Raza and Chris Gaffaney went upstairs to the third umpire Marais Erasmus to check whether the ball is dead or not and confirmed Baistrow’s decision leaving England fans and the team in disbelief as they thought the dismissal was against the spirit of the game.

England would later pump a reaction in the form of skipper Ben Stokes’ aggressive approach that saw him score 155. However, his dismissal in the 73rd over proved to be the final straw for the hosts as they would later lose by 43 runs which has resulted them in trailing the Ashes 0-2 on home turf. Off-field battle Before the start of the Ashes 2023, much was spoken about the Bazball approach of England and how would Australia tackle the situation, but in turn of events the visitors now sit a draw away from retaining the Holy Grail. After the match, England skipper Ben Stokes defended his team’s approach while also insisting that he won’t have used the same method to win a Test match.

“The first thing that needs to be said is that it is out. But would I want to win a game in that manner? The answer for me is no.

“If the shoe was on the other foot, I would have a deep think about the whole spirit of the game. If I was fielding captain at the time, I would have put a lot more pressure on the umpires to ask them what their decision was around the (end of the) over.

“Jonny was in his crease, then left his crease to come out and have the conversation between overs as every batsman does. For Australia, it was the match-winning moment,” Stokes said in the post-match.

The battle then took a diplomatic turn as UK PM Sunak backed Stokes and insisted his team would bounce back in the third Test at Headingley in Leeds which will start on Thursday, July 6.

“The Prime Minister agrees with Ben Stokes. He said he simply wouldn’t want to win a game in the manner Australia did,” Sunak’s sportsman said, as quoted by The Telegraph.

“But the game did provide an opportunity to see Ben Stokes at his best, and it was an incredible test match.

“He has confidence that England will bounce back at Headingley (in the Third Test starting on Thursday),” Rishi Sunak’s sportsman added. I’m proud of our men’s and women’s cricket teams, who have both won their opening two #Ashes matches against England.



Same old Aussies – always winning!



Australia is right behind @ahealy77, @patcummins30 and their teams and look forward to welcoming them home victorious 👏 — Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) July 3, 2023 × Consequence of political involvement The consequence of the Jonny Bairstow moment resulted in angry reactions from English fans, journalists, and former players while Australian media backed their team. Like the rich frictional cricket history between the sides, Australian PM Anthony Albanese did not sit behind and backed his team’s tactics having taken leads in both men’s and women’s Ashes.

“I’m proud of our men’s and women’s cricket teams, who have both won their opening two Ashes matches against England. Same old Aussies – always winning!”

“Australia is right behind [Alyssa Healy], [Pat Cummins] and their teams and look forward to welcoming them home victorious,” Albanese tweeted while backing his team after Sunday’s incident.

The setback on Sunday might well be the launch pad for the hosts as they try to end their eight-year drought of Ashes win. Brendon McCullum and Co will need to pull big weapons out of their arsenal to clinch the Ashes as they try to come back from 0-2 down against a resolute Aussie attack.

On the flip side, the Marylebone Cricket Club IMCC) has suspended three members of the club having got in an altercation with Usman Khawaja who was seen involved in a spat while on his way to the dressing room. The incident could have s far-lasting effects on the outcome of the Ashes whether England end up winning or losing while the Aussies will clinch glory on enemy territory.

