SAvsIND: When and where to watch South Africa vs India 3rd Test match - IST time and streaming details

Taking on South Africa in Cape Town for the third Test, India will be seeking a maiden triumph against the Proteas in the purest format in their own backyard. The Test series being played between India and South Africa has now reached a turning point as both the teams are currently tied at 1-1 and the series will be decided at Newlands, Cape Town.

India's possible playing XI for Cape Town Test:

Virat Kohli, being injured with a back spasm in the second Test at the Wanderers in Johannesburg, is now set to return to the playing XI for the series decider. He has been seen practising in the nets.

After Hanuma Vihari's fine knock in challenging conditions in the second innings of the Johannesburg Test, it will be interesting to see whether the team management continues to include both Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane in the playing XI along with Kohli; overlooking Vihari.

Read Also | Virat Kohli remembers Dhoni's advice while talking about Pant's shot selection ahead of Cape Town Test

With Mohammed Siraj confirmed to miss out, due to a hamstring injury, his place will be taken by either Ishant Sharma or Umesh Yadav. The rest of the line-up is expected to be unchanged.

Find out what you need to know about the match- date, IST, streaming details, etc.

When is South Africa vs India 3rd Test match taking place?

The 3rd Test match between South Africa and India will take place on January 11, 2022.

Where is South Africa vs India 3rd Test match taking place?

The third Test between South Africa and India will be played at Newlands, Cape Town.

Read Also | Virat Kohli responds to criticism over lean patch: 'Don't need to prove anything to anyone'

At what time South Africa vs India 3rd Test match taking place?

South Africa vs India 3rd Test match will kick off at 11:30 am GMT (10:30 am local time). The IST time is 2:00 pm.

How to watch South Africa vs India 3rd Test match live on TV?

The South Africa vs India 3rd Test match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.

How to watch South Africa vs India 3rd Test match live streaming?

The live streaming of South Africa vs India 3rd Test match will be available on Hotstar.