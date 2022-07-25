Relive Axar Patel's 64* as India take unassailable lead over West Indies with 2nd ODI win - WATCH

Axar Patel was the Player-of-the-Match as Shikhar Dhawan-led Team India came from behind to beat West Indies in the second and penultimate ODI to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the second and penultimate match, on Sunday (July 24).

Chasing 312, India were in a spot of bother. From 48 for no loss, Dhawan & Co. were 79/3 before Sanju Samson (54) - Shreyas Iyer (63)'s 99-run fourth-wicket stand kept India in the hunt. Losing Samson, Iyer, Deepak Hooda and Shardul Thakur, the onus fell on all-rounder Axar, who had to bat deep with the tailenders to take the visitors home.

Axar (who had also claimed a wicket in the match) was up for the challenge and his career-best 64-run unbeaten knock stunned the Nicholas Pooran-led West Indies as India chased down the target in the last over, with two balls to spare, by two wickets. Here's the spin-bowling all-rounder's classy knock, off just 35 balls which comprised 5 sixes and 3 fours:

At the post-match presentation, Axar said, "I think this is a special one. It came at a crucial time and also helped the team to win the series. We have done the same in the IPL. We just needed to remain calm and keep the intensity up. I was playing an ODI after close to 5 years. I would want to continue performing like this for my team."

Axar-starrer India have now clinched the three-match ODI series with the final match to be held on Tuesday (July 27). After the ODIs, the action will move to the five T20Is with Rohit Sharma set to return and take charge of the side.