Relationship between Shikhar Dhawan and Aesha gets dirty, estranged wife threatens to ruin his career

Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan hasn’t had the best of times on and off the field lately. While he got dropped from India’s white-ball squads owing to some mediocre performances, his relationship with his estranged wife, Aesha Mukerji also took an ugly turn. As per latest reports, Aesha tried defaming Dhawan by even circulating defamatory messages to Dhawan’s IPL franchise Delhi Capitals’ CEO, Dheeraj Malhotra, in an attempt to tarnish his reputation. The reports further claim that Dhawan has now filed a plea in Delhi’s Patiala House Court against her, who is also believed to have threatened Dhawan of ruining his career.

Looking into this case, Judge Harish Kumar has said, if Aesha actually has some ‘real grievances’ against Shikhar Dhawan, she cannot be restrained from lodging with the concerned authorities.

However, he further added saying, “She can certainly be restrained from sharing her grievance against him (Dhawan) with her friends, relatives, peers of parties as well as from making it public even before approaching the appropriate authority."

"In these circumstances, she is hereby restrained till further order from circulating any of her grievances against Dhawan or her version of the dispute involved herein or the alleged defamatory and false material against him in social media, print media or to any other forum or to friends, relatives or colleagues of the parties," Kumar said as quoted by the Quint.

Dhawan married Aesha in 2012 and they even have a son who stays with Aesha in Australia.

What future lies for Dhawan?