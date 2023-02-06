WPL: Mumbai team ropes in legend Charlotte Edwards as head coach, Jhulan Goswami as mentor

The Mumbai team in Women’s Premier League (WPL) has roped in former England women’s captain Charlotte Edwards as the new head coach. Edwards will join the all-women coaching staff at her new franchise and will join India legend Jhulan Goswami, who was earlier appointed as the mentor and the bowling coach. Meanwhile, former Indian women’s team all-rounder Devika Palshikar was named as the new batting coach.

Regarded as one of women cricket’s greatest batters, Edwards is the second-highest run-getter in both women’s ODIs and Tests. Since retiring from professional cricket six years back in 2017, Edwards coached a few teams like the English domestic side Southern Vipers, Southern Brave in The Hundred, and Sydney Sixers in the WBBL. Other than this, she has an experience of coaching the USA team on the international stage too.

Edwards is one common name in women’s cricket having achieved several milestones across her two-decade career. For leading England to its maiden Women’s T20 World Cup title and the 50-over World Cup in 2009, the star batter was awarded an MBE. Besides this, she was also part of five Ashes-winning squads for England.

Upon bagging the services of such huge names in women’s cricket for the inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League, Mumbai franchise owner Nita Ambani in a statement said, "It is wonderful to see more and more women in sport, excelling not just as players, but also as coaches, administrators, and support staff. This is an exciting time for women's sport in India."

Women’s Premier League player auction date announced

The BCCI on late Sunday night announced the date of the Women’s Premier League player auction which will now take place on Monday, February 13th in Mumbai. A maximum of 90 players will be sold in the day-long auction and each team will be allotted a purse of INR 12 crores (US$ 1.46 million approx). Each franchise can buy a minimum of 15 players and maximum of 18 with seven foreign players including one from the associate nations.