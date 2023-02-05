Bowling needs improvement, top order will determine our fate in Women's T20 WC, reckons former captain

As we are nearing the start of the 2023 Women’s T20 World Cup scheduled in South Africa, everyone’s waiting for the Indian team to repeat the recent heroics by the Under-19 team, who scripted history by winning the inaugural edition of the U-19 Women's T20 World Cup. However, for the senior team to make this happen they have to iron out a few flaws that includes improvement in bowling. Mithali Raj, the former Indian women’s captain shared her thoughts on what needs to be done to ensure the team is crossing the line this time, having missed out the last time three years back.

The Indian women’s team is laced with experienced and talent young players that make them one of the foremost favourites to lift the title. Raj, who had been around in the Indian women’s cricket for over two decades, said for them to succeed against the big teams, the top-order has to perform.

"India’s chances will be largely dependent on the top order. Smriti Mandhana is playing well and is a match winner. Harmanpreet Kaur has looked in good form too but we have to beat Australia and England you need others batters to come to the party," Mithali Raj wrote in an ICC column.

Shedding light on the U-19 winning captain Shafali Verma and Richa Gosh, both of who are also part of the senior team, Raj said she is happy that they are coming in with some experience on their back. Adding that she was happy to see some talented youngsters coming through the ranks, Mithali reckons India’s bowling at this year’s T20 World Cup needs to be better.

"I hope Shafali Verma and Richa Ghosh also have a good run at the World Cup considering they have gained so much experience of the conditions in South Africa. The bowling will be tested and that is where we need to see an improvement. I am excited about some of the young players coming through and there is definitely some talent in the Under-19s team which I had the chance to see play at the inaugural ICC Under-19s Women’s T20 World Cup," the former captain added.