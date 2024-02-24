Ranchi Test: Alastair Cook lauds ‘emotionless Root’ for record hundred, says good to see him score runs

Former England captain Alastair Cook lauds emotionless Joe Root for completing his 31st Test hundred and bailing England out of trouble after a jittery start. Cook said Root played like Root, showing composure when required instead of playing an ultra-attacking brand of cricket. Root remained unbeaten on 122 in the first innings as England scored 353 after electing to bat first in Ranchi.

Following receiving tons of bashing for playing ‘the worst shot in England Test history’, mentioned by one of the British newspapers, Root kept it calm and took on the Indian attack his way – the Joe Root way in the fourth Test. That helped England take a breather after losing five wickets in the first session on day one.

Cook lauded his former teammate and Test captain for returning to scoring runs without being emotional and getting carried away with Bazball-style cricket.

Until this point in this series, Root was getting out cheaply but now picked up form at the right time.

“When you see someone go through a little trouble, it’s always great to see them out the other end. When great players don’t score runs it’s only a matter of time until they do,” Cook told TNT Sport after day one play in Ranchi.

“What Joe Root did today (Friday) was go back to basics. This is a clip of someone with the shots you’d expect Joe Root to play (Cook was speaking while a video of Root’s innings was being played). All the talk about the reverse scoop being unusual, this is a very typical Joe innings,” Cook added.

'He played beautifully'

It’s never easy for a batter to pile up runs and stitch partnerships with tailenders, but Root enjoyed his time in the middle with the bowlers, especially with Ollie Robinson, who hit his maiden Test fifty. The pair added over 100 runs for the eighth wicket.

“Root has played beautifully today. It has been a very different Root to what we have seen in the series, one who has been playing with control…It has been very un-Bazball, for those who like the entertainment but very effective,” Cook said.

Cook said great players respond to critics with their performances, and Root did the same.