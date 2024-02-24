India-Pakistan blockbuster tie drives ticket sales spike for 2024 T20 World Cup, says organisers

India vs Pakistan is the mother of all clashes, and this blockbuster tie getting underway at the 2024 T20 World Cup makes the occasion grander. The organisers of the marquee event in the Caribbean and the USA are elated with the building craze, crediting the migrated audience from Southeast Asia for driving the ticket sales spike for the 20-team tournament.

The much-anticipated India vs Pakistan match, scheduled to take place at the 34,000-seat temporary venue - Nassau County International Cricket Stadium on Long Island near New York on June 9, is gaining a lot of attraction among the locals, reflecting the huge demand for this match and cricket in particular in that part of the world.

Although crowds are expected in massive numbers in the Caribbean, given their rich history in T20Is, this will be the first time the USA will host international matches in bulk – 16 in total, including in Lauderhill, South Florida and Grand Prairie Stadium, near Dallas.

"We had amazing ticket interest. The ballot process showed there's a really big demand," T20 World Cup USA, Inc. chief executive Brett Jones told AFP on Friday. "India-Pakistan is obviously a game that at every World Cup carries great interest. I think it's really pleasing to see those two countries come to the USA," he added.

Time for cricket’s growth in the USA

Given the dense population of Indians and Pakistanis residing in the USA, the stadium going to be jam-packed for the marquee clash would be an understatement.

However, the organisers have a bigger goal to achieve – to bring the Americans to the stadium to watch cricket and to help this sport grow across the USA for its successful relaunch at the Summer Games in Los Angeles 2028. For that, there is a need for curiosity to rise among the native Americans for this sport.

"I think, number one, we want to celebrate those that are already fanatical lovers of cricket. They deserve to see the best players in the world come into their backyard and have that chance," said Jones.

"So, number one, we want to make sure that happens, and they get to feel like they're close to a game they love. Number two, I think it's about spiking curiosity in the game," he added.

"Obviously, there's a great runway to the Olympics in LA in 28 and then on into Brisbane in 2032 for cricket, which again will keep it in the global view and the consciousness of a big country like the US. I think we've got those two things working for us," Jones concluded.

Meanwhile, India and Pakistan are placed in Group A alongside co-host USA, Canada and Ireland.