David Warner to miss final T20I against New Zealand, likely to be fit for IPL 2024

Australia veteran David Warner is ruled out of the final T20I against New Zealand with an adductor injury, marking an end to his bilateral international career. However, the attacking batter could attain full fitness in time for the Indian Premier League season 17, beginning March 22, CA said in a statement.

"Warner will require a brief recovery period, which is not expected to affect his availability for the upcoming Indian Premier League leading into the ICC Men's T20 World Cup," a CA statement said.

Warner missed the second game at Eden Park in Auckland on February 23, with Steve Smith opening alongside Travis Head. That call was always on the card, given Cricket Australia’s policy of rotating players throughout the series. Warner’s recovery time is anticipated to be around seven to ten days.

Having announced his retirement from Tests and ODIs earlier this year, Warner informed everyone about his decision to step aside from the T20Is following the World Cup later in June in the Caribbean and the USA. With Warner remaining unavailable for selection, his final outing in men’s bilateral cricket was the first game in Wellington, wherein he scored 32 off 20 balls before being booed off the ground upon his dismissal.

Warner’s absence from the playing XI would give an extended run to Steve Smith at the top, although his chances of sealing the spot in the T20 WC squad look gloomy, with Warner, Travis Head and Captain Mitchell Marsh to lock the first three positions.

Meanwhile, with Australia winning the second game and the three-match series, they might experiment with their batting order for the dead rubber in Auckland on Sunday (Feb 25). Matthew Short, who neither batted nor bowled in the first T20I, could get a game, with Matthew Wade expected to replace Marsh as the skipper for the final match.

Considering the two-match Test series that starts on February 29, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood will be rested, with two left-arm seamers Mitchell Starc and Spencer Johnson, replacing them.

Conway out of 3rd T20I

New Zealand opener Devon Conway has also been ruled out of the final T20I against Australia with a thumb injury he sustained in the previous game on Friday. Tim Seifert is named as his replacement.

Conway was hit on his left thumb, and though scans revealed he escaped an ‘obvious-looking fracture’, the left-handed batter will sit out of the final game on precautionary grounds.